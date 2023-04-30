DES MOINES, IOWA — The Minnesota State women's and men's track and field teams were both champions at the Drake Relays, which wrapped up Saturday.
The Drake Relays Cup goes to the team that earns the most points in the 4x100-meter, 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley relays.
The Minnesota State women scored 33 points in those events.
The 4x100 relay team of Denisha Cartwright, Ja’Cey Simmons, Rose Cramer and Makayla Jackson finished first in 45.30, and Rose Gaye, Cramer, Eilika Lane and Elizabeth Schmidt teamed up for a second-place showing in the 4x400 relay in 3:41.01, which breaks the team record.
In the distance medley relay, Makenna Thurston, Schmidt, Makayla Bishop and Amanda Montplaisir took fourth in 11:54.60.
Cartwright placed second in the 100 dash in 11.49, with Jackson in sixth in 11.69.
Abbi Stafslien-Dumale took fourth in the hammer throw at 176-feet-8, and Samantha Sunnarborg placed fifth in the javelin throw at 143-6.
The men's team scored 30 points to win the Drake Relays Cup.
The Mavericks won the 4x100 relay, with Armondo Colome, Prince Nti, Nicolas Sharma, and Ezekiel Clarke finishing in 41.28.
The 4x400 relay team of Marvin Dure, Junior Pontes Da Veiga, Kenry Atubel and Qai Hussey took sixth in 3:11.50, and Adam Bohm, Dure, Maquanet Collins and Ben Schmied placed seventh in the distance medley in 10:12.24.
Carson Dittel placed second in the pole vault event at 16-5 1/4, and Tanner Maier was sixth in the 800 run in 1:51.15.
The Mavericks host their first meet of the season on Wednesday.
