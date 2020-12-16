MANKATO -- The Minnesota State women's basketball team was picked to finish first in South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, according to the preseason coaches poll.
The Mavericks received three first-place votes. Augustana finished second, followed by Winona State and Sioux Falls, each of which received at least one first-place vote.
Southwest Minnesota State, Wayne State, Concordia-St. Paul and Upper Iowa rounded out the South Division.
Minnesota Duluth was picked to win the North Division, followed by St. Cloud State, Minnesota State Moorhead, Mary, Northern State, Bemidji State, Minot State and Minnesota Crookston.
Minnesota State will open the season with games at Bemidji State on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.
