SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Rachel Shumski had 19 points and seven rebounds as Minnesota State rallied to defeat Sioux Falls 71-67 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game Sunday.
The Mavericks scored only eight points in the second quarter and trailed 33-23 at halftime but then outscored Sioux Falls 26-14, making 11 of 19 shots, in the third quarter.
Tayla Stuttley added 16 points, hitting 7 of 8 free throws, while Emmaline Polson scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench, where the Mavericks had a 17-6 advantage in points. Joey Batt scored 10 points. Brooke Tonsfeldt made five steals.
Minnesota State (5-4, 4-3 in South Division) plays at Winona State on Friday and Saturday.
