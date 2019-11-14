Late last season, the Minnesota State women’s basketball team switched to a more aggressive, fullcourt defense, and after a couple of weeks, the Mavericks won seven of eight games to rescue a fading season.
So how can the Mavericks carry over that momentum from eight months ago?
“We spent a lot of time in the offseason talking about that,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “We have a lot of players back who experienced it so we’re trying to build off that. I don’t know if there’s anything coaches can do to initiate it. It’s a mindset that our team needs to have.”
The Mavericks open the season tonight with a nonconference game against Northern Michigan (1-1) at Bresnan Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The Mavericks, who were picked to finish fifth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason coaches poll, defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire 91-74 in an exhibition game last week.
“I think we’re in a pretty good spot,” senior guard Kirstin Klitzke said. “We’ve got nothing to lose but a lot we can gain. I think we’re all on the same page, and we’re confident we can go far this season.”
The Mavericks won seven of the last eight games in the regular season to finish at 14-13, 11-11 in conference games, before losing in the first round of the Northern Sun tournament.
The Mavericks ranked second in the Northern Sun in scoring at 74.0 points per game but were 11th in defense, allowing 70.1 points. Despite the high number of points per game, the Mavericks struggled to shoot, ranking seventh in field goal percentage (41.4), ninth in 3-point percentage (33.2) and 14th in free throw percentage (68.9).
Minnesota State made up for the shoot- ing problems by out-rebounding opponents by more than four rebounds per game, which included a conference-best 13.3 offensive rebounds.
“With our pressure defense, we’re getting more possessions per game,” Thiesse said. “With that type of defense, you get more forced shots and more rebounds.
“(Rebounding) is something we focus on every day in practice. When you’re as aggressive as we are, sometimes you get spread out. You have to have the midset to go get the ball.”
Senior Taylor Drost averaged 13.4 points but raised that to 14.1 points in Northern Sun games, including 18.8 points in the last six games. She scored a career-high 32 points in a victory over Minnesota Crookston.
Tayla Stuttley came off the bench in 25 of 27 games and averaged 9.0 points. Brooke Tonsfeldt averaged 8.3 points and 7.0 rebounds, and Rachel Shumski averaged 8.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.
“We have a lot lot talented players players coming back,” said Klitzke, who averaged 7.0 points and made 22 3-pointers. “We have a lot of depth on our bench, too.”
Last season, Minnesota State lost 71-51 at Northern Michigan, but two days later, the Mavericks won 72-68 in overtime at Michigan Tech, Monday’s opponent at Bresnan Arena. Both teams won more than 20 games last season, and Northern Michigan won its first game of the NCAA tournament.
“These are two tough teams, and we’ll have to be ready,” Thiesse said. “I feel really good about where we are. We have 16 healthy bodies, and we’re as deep as we’ve been in a long time. We have a great opportunity to open some eyes this season. We have to believe that we’re a talented basketball team.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.