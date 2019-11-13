MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s basketball program will be losing a post player, wing scorer and perimeter shooter to graduation after this season.
On Wednesday, coach Emilee Thiesse said she thinks she’s found three high-schoolers who can help to fill those roles in the future.
Thiesse announced the signing of national letters of intent from three prep players: Emily Russo of New Prague, Taylor Theusch of Fountain City, Wisconsin, and Grace Mueller of Mequon, Wisconsin. Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period in all sports, except football.
Russo, a 5-11 power forward, averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds last season, surpassing the 1,000-point mark. Russo is a three-team all-conference selection who also played tennis and softball.
“Emily is a good 3-point shooter, but she also likes to go inside,” Thiesse said. “She fills in a missing piece for us.”
Theusch, a 5-7 guard, averaged 12.7 points, shooting 47.0% from the field and 44.0% from 3-point range. She has been a two-time all-conference selection on consecutive state championship teams, which went 75-5 in that time. She was also the setter on the volleyball team, which was the runner-up at the state tournament.
“I think it’s huge to be around a great program and play in so many big games,” Thiesse said. “She’s played with a lot of great players and still found a way to have a big role.”
Mueller, a 5-11 wing, averaged 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds, starting every game the last two seasons. She’ll play more on the perimeter but has the ability to get into the lane, too.
“I think she’s more comfortable scoring off the dribble,” Thiesse said. “She can also score inside, which fits in nicely with how we do things.”
Mankato West
Seniors Taryn Sellner and Ali Rutz both signed letters of intent in a ceremony Wednesday morning.
Sellner, a gymnast, signed with Winona State. She is a four-time All-Big Nine Conference selection. She has been a part of three Section 2A championship teams, finishing as the all-round champion in 2017 and 2019. She has competed in four state meets and received four medals for individual events, placing fourth in the floor exercise and fifth in the all-around in 2018.
Rutz signed with the women’s soccer team at Minnesota State. She is a four-year starter and two-time captain for the Scarlets, which made three trips to the state tournament, including a runner-up finish in 2016. She was an all-state selection after scoring five goals with 11 assists last season.
Other signings
Waseca guard Gus Boyer signed to play women’s basketball at Minnesota Duluth.
St. Peter forward Sarah Conlon signed with the Southwest Minnesota State women’s basketball program, and Wyatt Olson signed with Bemidji State’s men’s basketball team.
