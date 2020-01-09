MANKATO — A celebration event in honor of the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice" will be held on Feb. 6 at the Mayo Clinic Health Service Event Center.
Minnesota State women's hockey coach John Harrington was part of the U.S. team that upset the Soviet Union and went on to win the gold medal at the 1989 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Harrington and several other Team USA members, including Wisconsin women's coach Mark Johnson, will be part of the event, a fundraiser for the MSU women's team.
A limited number of $500 ticket packages are available that include: admission for two guests, a 1980 Team USA replica jersey, pre- and post-event receptions, and four tickets for one of the Feb. 7-8 games between MSU and Wisconsin.
For more information go to msumavericks.com/miracle.
