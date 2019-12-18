ST. PAUL — Despite a late comeback, the Minnesota State women's basketball team fell 82-79 in an NSIC game against Concordia-St. Paul Wednesday.
MSU trailed by 12 entering the fourth quarter, but used a pair of runs to tie the game with 59 seconds remaining. However, the Golden Bears hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to secure the win.
Kirstin Klitzke led MSU with 18 points and five rebounds. Rachel Shumski had 14 points, while Taylor Drost scored 13.
The Mavericks (6-3, 3-2) host the Golden Bears at 2 p.m. Saturday.
