MANKATO -- Minnesota State led 45-19 at halftime and rolled past Upper Iowa 103-47 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
Maddy Olson led the Mavericks with 20 points, making 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Rachel Shumski had 12 points and eight rebounds. Shea Fuller and Riley Menster each scored 11, and Joey Batt had nine points, five assists and four steals.
The Mavericks forced 34 turnovers, with 20 steals.
The Mavericks (7-5, 6-4 in South Division) host Upper Iowa again Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.