SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Joey Batt had 20 points, three assists and three steals, leading Minnesota State to a 100-82 win over Southwest Minnesota State in the semifinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament semifinals Monday at The Pentagon.
The teams split this season, with each winning at home. The teams combined for 182 points, which tied the tournament record from 2005.
The Mavericks, who won the South Division, led 22-12, but the Mustangs put together an 11-0 run to finish the first quarter, making five 3-pointers.
Batt had 12 points as the Mavericks went ahead 48-43 at halftime. The Mavericks shot 52.8% in the first half, with 34 points in the paint, but went 0 for 9 on 3-pointers.
Southwest shot 56.7% and was 8 of 16 on 3-pointers but had 12 turnovers, which turned into 18 points for Minnesota State.
The Mavericks used a 9-0 run midway through the third quarter to lead 63-55 and still led 71-63 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks made their first nine shots of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 91-72.
Natalie Bremer scored 17 points, and Destinee Bursch had 15 points. Emily Russo had 12 points and five rebounds, while Ava Stier and Emily Herzberg each scored 10 points.
The Mavericks made 40 field goals to set a tournament record and shot 55.6% from the field. The Mavericks had 68 points in the paint.
Minnesota State (25-3) plays Minnesota Duluth in the tournament championship Tuesday, its first time playing in the title game since 2013. The Bulldogs were rated second in the Central Region, with Minnesota State at No. 4.
Minnesota Duluth, which won the North Division, defeated the Mavericks 78-75 on Jan. 7 at Bresnan Arena.
