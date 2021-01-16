MANKATO -- Some rugged play inside kept the Minnesota State women's basketball team in the game against Wayne State on Saturday, but a lack of production from the perimeter proved fatal in an 84-79 loss in the North Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Bresnan Arena.
While Minnesota State was cold from long range, the Wildcats were not. Wayne State converted 7 of 22 attempts from 3-point range for 32%, while the Mavericks were 3 of 24 for 12.5%.
"We've talked about it a lot in practice, we've got to be ready to shoot," MSU coach Emilee Thiesse said. "We had some looks tonight, but our feet and shoulders weren't in position and we didn't take them.
"Defensively, we gave them a lot of good looks tonight, and they took advantage. That's something we have to rectify."
Erin Norling led Wayne's perimeter charge, hitting 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and finishing as her team's top scorer with 21 points. Kylie Hammer added 20 points, and Autumn Minar was 2 for 4 from 3-point range to finish with 14.
The lack of a perimeter game forced the Mavericks to pound the ball inside for most of the game. Despite being covered heavily by the Wildcats defense, Rachel Shumski was a force near the basket, finishing with a game and career-high 24 points. She also pulled down eight rebounds and had a key steal down the stretch.
"I was able to take advantage of my strengths inside tonight," Shumski said. "We didn't give up on our outside game, but it wasn't clicking for us."
The Mavericks started strong, jumping to a 6-0 lead, but Wayne State answered by scoring 13 of the next 16 points. MSU fought back and game stayed tight until midway through the second quarter when the Wildcats went on a 9-2 scoring run to pull ahead 33-24.
Trailing 37-30 with about 1:30 left in the opening half, MSU closed out with a 6-0 run to make it a one-point game at the break. Brooke Tonsfeldt's two inside baskets led the surge.
The game again stayed close in the third frame until MSU called a timeout with about six minutes left in the frame. The Mavericks came out of the break with a full-court press that produced a bevy of turnovers. The rally turned a 44-41 deficit into a 50-45 lead.
"We were relying on one player to apply the pressure, and we knew we had to get the whole team involved," Thiesse said.
Shumski agreed: "That really picked us up, but we needed to sustain it for the whole game instead of just that one stretch."
It was a two-point game after three quarters before Wayne went on a 13-2 run. MSU climbed back in it with its own run down the stretch but could get no closer than 77-74 with under two minutes to play. Shumski hit two free throws, delivered a steal and a fast-break layup during the late MSU charge.
"We have to do better (on Sunday)," Thiesse said. "We have to put the ball in the hole better than we did tonight."
The Mavericks and Wildcats conclude their two-game series with a 3 p.m. game Sunday at Bresnan Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.