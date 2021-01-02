BEMIDJI -- Rachel Shumski scored a pair of close-range baskets in the final minute, helping the Minnesota State women's basketball team defeat Bemidji State 63-62 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener Saturday.
The Mavericks led by 10 at halftime, but the Beavers took the lead at 58-57 with two minutes to play. Kristi Fett scored inside and Shumski added two field goals as the Mavericks went up 63-58 with 18 seconds to go.
Shumski finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Rylee Menster scored 12 and Joey Batt added 10 points. The Mavericks made only 2 of 13 from 3-point range and 7 of 18 free throws but had 32 points in the paint.
The Mavericks (1-0) play another game at Bemidji State on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.
