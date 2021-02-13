MANKATO -- The season started with much optimism, being picked by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference coaches as the top team in a competitive South Division.
But the Minnesota State women's basketball team has struggled to find consistency, only once winning consecutive games but only once losing two in a row. And no weekend sweeps.
"It was great to see us play a complete weekend, which was the first for us this season," Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. "We had a chance to go 2-0, and that's really important at a key time of the season. We need to position ourselves to get where we want to be."
The Mavericks defeated Upper Iowa 72-48 on Saturday in a Northern Sun game Saturday at Bresnan Arena, finishing the two-game weekend sweep of the last-place Peacocks. The Mavericks won 103-47 on Friday.
"It was good that we finally got a sweep," Minnesota State's Tayla Stuttley said. "It feels good to get some momentum and get ready to make a run into the postseason."
Saturday's game was a struggle offensively, as the Mavericks shot 30.4% in the first quarter and 20.0% in the second quarter, yet still led 32-21 at halftime.
Stuttley scored seven points to put the Mavericks ahead in the first quarter, and Rachel Shumski had five points in the second quarter to maintain the margin.
The Mavericks got some separation in the third quarter. Stuttley scored six points in an 11-2 run that made it 43-25. Brooke Tonsfeldt had a pair of baskets to help Minnesota State take a 54-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter was played with reserves, who started the final segment with a 10-2 run. Shea Fuller had a 3-pointer and jumper to highlight the initial burst.
Thirteen of the 15 players who got into the game scored, with Stuttley topping the list with 13 points and Shumski adding 11 points. Shumski and Mikayla Nachazel each had eight rebounds, helping Minnesota State win that battle.
The Mavericks had 18 assists, with 10 players getting at least one. Minnesota State made 10 3-pointers and held Upper Iowa to 26.2% shooting.
"I love to see the balance of this team," Thiesse said. "I love that we were able to get all of our players on the court. We had 34 bench points tonight, and that's what we expect out of those players. There's not just players out there filling space. They're taking advantage of their opportunities.""
Minnesota State (8-5, 7-4 in South Division) wraps up the regular season Friday and Saturday against Concordia-St. Paul at Bresnan Arena. The Mavericks need to finish in the top four of the South Division to qualify for the conference tournament.
"We're all really excited," Stuttley said. "It's been an up-and-down season, but in the past, we've had everything come together and we play really well at the end. This is a big weekend coming up for us."
