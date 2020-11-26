When we last saw the Minnesota State women’s basketball team on the court, the Mavericks were finishing the regular season with a strong push that continued into the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.
About the only thing that could stop the Mavericks was a pandemic.
Guess what?
“With everything going on, we’ve just tried to continue to improve as a team, even in a worldwide pandemic,” senior Rachel Shumski said. “We just tried to treat each day as an opportunity, even though we couldn’t get together, and make the best of it.”
The Mavericks open practice Friday with an experienced group of returning players, led by four seniors: Tayla Stuttley, Brooke Tonsfeldt, Emmaline Polson and Shumski.
There are also several other major contributors returning, such as junior center Kristi Fett, junior guard Maddy Olson and sophomore point guard Joey Batt, that give the Mavericks hope that they can pick up right where they left off, despite limited contact over the last nine months.
“Momentum is something you have to rekindle every year,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “I thought, during the shutdown, that’s it’s nice that we have so many returning players, and they know what to do.”
The Mavericks ended last season by winning five of the last six regular-season games to finish 18-11, including 13-9 in the Northern Sun, then defeated Minnesota Crookston and Mary, both by more than 20 points, to reach the semifinals of the conference tournament.
There, Minnesota State nearly upset top-seeded Minnesota Duluth, falling 80-77 after leading in the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks have nearly all of the regulars back, though Taylor Drost and Kirstin Klitzke did combine for nearly 19 points per game.
“The biggest thing that changed for us was consistency,” Thiesse said. “We want to use our depth to play up-tempo and wear down the other team, but we need players that are ready to make things happen and not wait for someone else to make plays.”
Fett led the Mavericks with 10.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. She shot 55.7% from the field and made 38 blocked shots.
As a true freshman, Batt averaged 9.4 points and led the team with 48 steals. Stuttley averaged 8.8 points with a team best 36 3-pointers.
“It’s going to be so nice to have some normal basketball again,” Thiesse said. “We haven’t been able to compete against each other, not at the level we typically would, but our returning players have been grinding, and the freshmen are joining right along.”
The Mavericks are scheduled to open the season with games against Bemidji State on Jan. 2-3 at Bresnan Arena.
The shortened schedule consists of 16 games, with two-game series at the same site each weekend. After playing Bemidji State, the final 14 games will be played against Northern Sun South Division opponents.
“Once we get together, go 5 on 5 again, it’ll be great,” Shumski said. “I think this team is capable of great things, and we need to get that mojo back.
“I’m trying to remain optimistic that we’ll all get to play the games we love. We know it could end any day.”
