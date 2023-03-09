The Minnesota State women’s basketball team is a conundrum.
The Mavericks are one of the highest-scoring teams in Division II, but their offensive efficiency isn’t great, especially the perimeter shooting.
Minnesota State leads Division II in steals and play fullcourt, tenacious defense, but if opponents can handle the basketball, the shooting percentages aren’t bad.
“It works because we’re conditioned,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “We wear teams down, whether it’s late in a possession or in the fourth quarter of a game. It works because we have depth, a lot of players who are scorers or defenders or just playmakers. We just keep going because we know we’re never out of a game.”
The Mavericks (25-4) take on Central Missouri in the opening round of the NCAA II Central Region women’s basketball tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Duluth. The Mavericks are 3-1 against Central Missouri but haven’t played the Jennies since 2014.
In the other half of the bracket, No. 1-seeded Minnesota Duluth plays Southern Nazarene. No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney takes on Pittsburg State, and No. 3 Missouri Southern State faces Augustana (25-5).
The quarterfinal winners will play Saturday, with the championship game on Monday.
“We’re one of 64 teams still playing,” junior point guard Joey Batt said. “All the hard work is paying off.”
The Mavericks have advanced to the NCAA tournament eight times in program history, with four coming in Thiesse’s 11 seasons at Minnesota State. The Mavericks are 9-6 in national-tournament games, with six of those wins in 2009 when they won the national championship.
“Other years, we played the role of underdog,” Thiesse said. “But we believe we’re one of the teams to beat. We just played the No. 1 team (in the region), and we had them on their heels. I think we have higher expectations.”
The Mavericks are one of the highest-scoring teams in Division II, but those numbers are built by the defense. Minnesota State ranks fourth at 84.2 points per game, but the Mavericks are only shooting 43.82% from the field, which ranks 30th, and 30.6% from 3-point range, which is 138th.
However, the Mavericks lead Division II with 16.6 steals per game, which negates the opponents’ 40.9% shooting.
“A lot of times, our opponents will shoot better than us, but we still get the win,” Batt said. “Everyone on the team is so versatile. We have players that excel in defense or rebounding; everybody has a strength.”
Batt is a perfect example of Minnesota State’s success. She is averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game but is only shooting 45.5% from the field, and 27.7% on 3-pointers. However, she ranks ninth in Division II in steals at 3.0 per game, which leads to some layups that fuels the offense.
Wing Natalie Bremer has had a remarkable freshman season, averaging 15.0 points for the season, 18.7 points in the last seven games. Sophomore guard Destinee Bursch is averaging 14.7 points and 2.7 assists.
“It takes a while to figure out this system,” Bursch said. “But once you start seeing the different things we do defensively, it really opens your eyes.”
The Mavericks’ system only works if you find players who will put defense and effort first and don’t mind being subbed out for an occasional breather. Statistics and playing time can’t be the main concern for the Mavericks, who used 12 different players in the semifinals and finals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament.
“It’s all about what the team needs,” Bursch said. “Subbing is better for our defense and our offense. I’m confident in everyone who goes out there, and they’re confident in me.”
