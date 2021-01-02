MANKATO — Top-ranked Wisconsin scored a power-play goal with 3:25 to play to edge Minnesota State 3-2 in a WCHA women's hockey game Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks entered the third period trailing 2-1, but Brittyn Fleming tied the score at 10:26. Daryl Watts scored the game-winner for the Badgers at 16:35.
For MSU, Sydney Langseth also scored, with assists going to Claire Butorac and Tristen Truax. Shots on goal favored the Badgers 30-20. Calla Frank made 24 saves for the Mavericks.
MSU (2-6-1) will host Wisconsin at 2:07 p.m. Sunday.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.