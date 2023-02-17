ST. CLOUD — Jamie Nelson finished with a goal and an assist for the Minnesota State women's hockey team in a 6-3 WCHA loss to St. Cloud State Friday night.
After MSU had a 1-0 lead at the first intermission, the Huskies scored four unanswered goals in the second.
Kelsey King and Madison Mashuga also scored for the Mavericks.
Shots on goal favored St. Cloud 34-24.
MSU (15-17-1, 9-17-1 in WCHA) will finish its series with the Huskies at 3 p.m. Saturday.
