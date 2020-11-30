MANKATO -- The Minnesota State women’s hockey team’s series at Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday has been postponed due to Bemidji State’s ongoing COVID-19 quarantine procedures.
New dates for the series will be determined.
Bemidji State is currently completing the Western Collegiate Hockey Association "return to competition" protocols for COVID-19 and will not finish that process before Friday, the day of the first game of the series with Minnesota State.
The Mavericks’ next series is set for Dec. 17-18, when they host Bemidji State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Free Press
