MANKATO -- The Minnesota State women’s hockey team’s series at Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday has been postponed due to Bemidji State’s ongoing COVID-19 quarantine procedures.

New dates for the series will be determined.

Bemidji State is currently completing the Western Collegiate Hockey Association "return to competition" protocols for COVID-19 and will not finish that process before Friday, the day of the first game of the series with Minnesota State.

The Mavericks’ next series is set for Dec. 17-18, when they host Bemidji State at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

