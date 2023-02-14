MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's hockey team was ranked No. 15 in the latest edition of the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine College Hockey poll, it was announced Tuesday.
MSU is coming off a home sweep of Bemidji State, winning 3-2 and 4-0.
This is the first time the Mavericks have been ranked in the poll since Dec. 20, 2005.
MSU concludes its regular season schedule with a WCHA series at No. 12 St. Cloud State Friday and Saturday.
Bethany tops poll
The Bethany Lutheran softball team was picked No. 1 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference in the preseason coaches' poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Vikings, who won the conference tournament and qualified for the NCAA III playoffs, went 29-16 last season and finished third in the UMAC regular-season standings.
Sophomore infielder Kaija Mork was an all-conference and all-region selection last season, while sophomore pitcher Kayla Senne received all-conference honors and was the UMAC Tournament MVP.
Northwestern was picked second, followed by Wisconsin-Superior, Minnesota-Morris, Crown, Martin Luther, Northland and North Central.
Bethany begins the season Saturday and Sunday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Gustavus track
Gustavus Adolphus' Ally Rakow and Tyler Smith received the MIAC's weekly honors, with Rakow being named the top women's field athlete and Smith earning the men's track athlete award.
Rakow cleared 5-feet-2 1/4 to win the high jump at the St. Benedict/St. John's Invitational on Saturday, marking the best height in the MIAC this season and eighth-highest in team history. Rakow also ran the second leg of the 4×200-meter relay that took second place and ranks second in the MIAC this season. Rakow then ran an 8.33 in the 60 dash to place ninth.
Smith ran the 1,200-meter leg of the distance medley relay at the Minnesota State Massive Meet No. 1 on Friday, clocking a split of 3:09 which helped to break a 13-year-old team record of 10:16. The time ranks first in the MIAC. On Saturday, Smith took first in the 600 run at the St. Benedict/St. John's Invitational with a personal best time of 1:23.47, which ranks second in the MIAC and eighth in team history. Smith also ran a 52.41 split in the 4×400 relay which placed second.
MSU basketball
The Minnesota State women’s basketball team is up to 13th in the most recent WBCA Poll, it was announced Tuesday.
MSU got road victories over Wayne State (94-80) and Augustana (83-61) last weekend.
The Mavericks host Winona State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
