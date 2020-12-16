MANKATO -- The second half of the WCHA women's hockey schedule was released Wednesday, featuring 14 games over nine weeks.
The Mavericks are slated for three home series and four road series, with all game being counted as league games.
The six home games are Jan. 2-3 against Wisconsin, Jan. 29-30 against Bemidji State and Feb. 12-1 against Minnesota Duluth.
The four road series will be at Bemidji State (Jan. 8-9), Ohio State (Jan. 22-23), St. Cloud State (Feb. 5-6) and Minnesota Duluth (Feb. 19-20).
Details regarding the 2021 WCHA Final Faceoff will be released at a later date.
Minnesota State (1-5-0, 1-5-0 WCHA) hosts Bemidji State on Thursday and Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, starting at 2:07 p.m. each day.
The Free Press
