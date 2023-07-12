MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s hockey program’s presence in USA Hockey continues to grow.
A plethora of current and former Mavericks were selected to participate in next month’s national team camp at Lake Placid, New York, it was announced Tuesday.
Current MSU players Charlotte Akervik, Jamie Nelson and Taylor Otremba will compete for a spot to represent Team USA against Canada in the Collegiate Select Series.
Akervik and Nelson, who are seniors, each played in the select series last season. This past season for MSU, Akervik, a defender, finished with 11 points and a team-high 65 blocked shots. Nelson led MSU with 26 points (5-21—26) last season and scored two points in the select series in 2022.
“Certainly they impressed and got invited back to play in this camp,” MSU coach John Harrington said. “I think they came back as better players from that camp last year.”
Otremba will make her first appearance at the camp. She recorded 20 points in 36 games as a freshman last season, which earned her WCHA All-Rookie team honors.
“Taylor certainly had an outstanding year last year as an All-Rookie team member in the league,” Harrington said. “She brings not only hand skills, but great head skills to the game, too. That’s why she made such a great adjustment to the WCHA, and why she got this opportunity.”
Former MSU forward Brittyn Fleming (2017-22) will also be attending the camp. Fleming spent last season with the Minnesota Whitecaps in the Premier Hockey Federation. She’ll be vying for a roster spot on the Rivalry Series squad that will represent Team USA against Canada later this year.
Fleming holds team records for games played (161) and points (114). Her 70 assists are the most in program history, while her 44 goals rank second. As a senior, Fleming set single-season program records in assists (25) and points (45).
“She improved her game playing there,” Harrington said of Fleming’s first season with the Whitecaps. “She’s somebody who puts a tremendous amount of effort into being as good as she can be. She was recognized for that and this is exciting for her.”
MSU associate head coach Jeff Giesen, assistant coach Shari Dickerman and volunteer goaltending coach Alli Altman will each be evaluators at the camp. Director of hockey operations Amanda Long will be working as a video coach.
Dickerman and Altmann were each on staff with the senior national team that won the gold medal at the world championships in the spring.
“I’m excited for them ... they get a chance to learn and observe from other coaches. That’s part of growing as a coach,” Harrington said. “I’m always excited when they come back from that and (to) hear about the things they did and the conceptual things they did. Maybe some things we can use at our program.”
