MANKATO -- After months of defying the odds, the Minnesota State women's hockey team has been touched by COVID-19.
In a press release Tuesday, the WCHA announced the Mavericks will pause all team activities for seven days due to COVID-19 protocols. That means MSU's home series against Minnesota Duluth scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed.
The women's hockey program has been testing in some capacity for more than six months and had less than five positives in that time frame, according to coach John Harrington.
MSU had a pair of games postponed Dec. 4-5 against Bemidji State, but that was due to positive results within the Beavers' team personnel.
This weekend's games will be the first postponements of the season due to positive results for MSU.
The positive results in the women's hockey program end an impressive virus-free run for MSU athletics as a whole.
"We're testing at a pace of almost 1,000 tests a week, and we had been in the clear since returning after the (holiday) break," MSU athletics director Kevin Buisman said. "We were looking at probably 5,000 tests per week without a positive.
"I think it's a little bit incredulous to think that you're going to continue forever without a positive test. The odds are working against you. To that end, there was a little bit of trepidation about when the bubble is going to burst. Everybody's walking a little bit on egg shells."
The Mavericks (7-10-1) are scheduled to play next Feb. 18-19 at Minnesota Duluth. Both Harrington and Buisman are still hopeful to get that series in.
"We were looking forward to those four, not to mention our senior night on Saturday," Harrington said. "I feel sorry that our seniors won't be able to have that."
