In recent years, members of the Minnesota State women’s hockey program have continued to work their way up the USA Hockey ladder.
That trend is continuing this month, as seven members of the program are working or playing for Team USA.
MSU players Charlotte Akervik, Anna Wilgren, Kelsey King and Jamie Nelson each represented Team USA at the 2022 collegiate selects series against Canada this week at Calgary, Alberta. MSU assistant Shari Dickerman was an assistant coach for the team.
Assistant head coach Jeff Giesen is working as a scout for the women’s national team at the world championships in Denmark starting Aug. 24, and director of hockey operations Amanda Long is doing video operations for the U18 women’s team that will play at Calgary later in the month.
“I think it’s really big for our program, and I think it’s big for those kids,” Giesen said. “I think they’ve earned it. There’s some special players in that group.”
Giesen has worked with USA Hockey before, but this is his first time with the national team. His role will be to scout the opponents to prepare the staff and players for upcoming games.
“I’m excited to be around it; it’s a professional mentality,” Giesen said. “This is the highest level … when you work for USA Hockey, you’re always trying to win the gold.”
The four MSU players on the select team each earned roster spots at the USA Hockey women’s national festival last week at Buffalo, New York. The festival is a massive collection of the best players from around the country.
“It’s very competitive and definitely a high-stress situation,” Nelson said. “You want to be performing your best because you’re always being evaluated.
“It also comes with a lot of pride to be invited to that. … I’m grateful for being chosen to this team, but even if I (hadn’t), I learned a lot from just being at that camp.”
It was extra special for Nelson, the 2020-21 WCHA Rookie of the Year, to play in a real game Wednesday. In the second game of her sophomore season last fall, Nelson suffered a knee injury that was supposed to keep her out a few months.
Soon after returning, she had a setback that ended her season. She was fully cleared in late April.
“I looked it up — it was 319 days since I’d played a real game this past Wednesday,” Nelson said with a laugh. “I was really excited about that.”
Team USA split the first two of the three-game series with Canada, losing 4-3 in a shootout Wednesday, and winning 4-1 Thursday. The final game of the series was late Saturday.
Nelson had two assists in the win Thursday.
The college season is coming up quickly.
MSU opens the season Sept. 30 at home against defending national champion Ohio State. The Mavericks will then play perennial powers Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota the next two weekends, so it’ll be an extremely difficult start.
The goal will be to use these experiences with USA Hockey in those games.
“It’s good for the program all-around. It’ll be good for the future, it’ll be good for the present,” Nelson said. “We’re all learning stuff right now. Our entire team can learn from what we’re gathering here.”
