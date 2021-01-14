In this pandemic-shortened college wrestling season, with only six duals, it’s important to have a few high-quality matches before the postseason begins.
On Thursday, No. 2-ranked Kyle Rathman was facing No. 10 Hunter Burnett of Augustana in the 149-pound match. Rathman’s 7-5 victory, which included one point for riding time, helped Minnesota State defeat Augustana 25-13 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference wrestling match Thursday at Bresnan Arena. The Mavericks had lost to Augustana in two of the last three seasons.
“We know more about Kyle’s opponents than Kyle does,” Minnesota State coach Jim Makovsky said. “He really stays in the now. He knows he beat a good wrestler, but he’s building confidence. He’s a flow guy, and he needs to get more matches.”
Trenton McManus got a takedown in the final seconds for a 14-6 major decision at 125 pounds to put Minnesota State up early. Kolbe O’Brien had a late reversal to win 7-3 at 141, pushing the Mavericks’ lead to 7-3.
Rathman led 4-2 after one period and scored an escape for the only points of the second period. Burnett was able to get an escape and takedown to tie the bout at 5, but a late escape provided the victory.
Cooper Siebrecht’s 3-2 decision at 157 pushed the lead to 13-3. Trevor Turriff won 5-3 at 174, and Dylan Butts claimed a 4-0 victory at 184 as the lead grew to 19-7.
“We held serve tonight,” Makovsky said. “It was the first time at home, first week of school. Those aren’t excuses, but this group of guys seems to be better on the road, where they have a set schedule. We were a little lackadaiscal. We’ll see when we get back to work. We need to work on the little things. There’s a lot of things we did tonight that we don’t work on in practice.”
At 197, Matt Blome was down 10-0 in the first period, having given up eight back points. But he got a quick reverse and pin at 1:45 to clinch the victory.
“He’s not happy with the way he wrestled,” Makovsky said. “We’re happy he won. Tonight, he got a little too far behind, but he’s dangerous and people know that. He’s had a lot of come-from-behind pins. He wasn’t ready to wrestle, but it wasn’t a fluke pin.”
The Mavericks (2-0) are scheduled to compete at Upper Iowa on Thursday.
“In this conference, we have rivalries,” Makovsky said. “We keep score, and it matters to our guys. Being so early, we usually have more matches under our belt to see where we’re at. It sounds cliche, but we really need to focus on the process and focus on ourselves.”
