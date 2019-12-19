MANKATO — On paper it looked like a mismatch: the NCAA Division II’s eighth-ranked Minnesota State wrestling team taking on unrated Wisconsin-Parkside at Bresnan Arena.
If the Rangers were intimidated, however, they didn’t show it.
The Mavericks trailed through the first six bouts and needed a technical fall and pin in the upper weights to pull out a 20-18 nonconference victory.
“I knew Parkside was a good wrestling team,” Mavericks coach Jim Makovsky said. “I knew we were in for a dogfight.
“But we weren’t the best version of ourselves tonight. We didn’t move our feet enough.”
After a slow start in the first two weights, the Mavericks started chipping away at Parkside’s 9-0 lead at 141 pounds. Ninth-ranked Louie Sanders earned an 8-4 decision over Pernevlon Sheppard before No. 2-rated Kyle Rathman delivered an 8-3 verdict over Nathan Smith at 149.
At 157, MSU’s Cooper Siebrecht came through with a 9-6 decision to tie the meet at 9-9. Siebrecht led 7-1 at one point and was able to hold off a third-period rally.
In the following bout, Minnesota State’s sixth-ranked Logan Soltau was upset by Shane Gantz. After a scoreless first period, Gantz rallied in the third and overtime to win 6-4.
“Logan always works hard, but he needs to have a game plan when he goes out there,” Makovsky said. “He didn’t wrestle that way tonight.”
The setback upped Parkside’s team lead to 12-6 with four bouts remaining and left Mavericks fans wondering if their team was about to get upset.
Eighth-ranked Zach Johnston eased some of those fears at 174 pounds, dominating the Rangers’ Tanner Anthony for a 23-8 tech fall and a 14-12 MSU lead.
The Mavericks’ Trevor Turriff then took some more pressure off by throwing Sherman Dixon with a headlock twice before pinning him in 5:43. The result was a 20-12 MSU advantage.
“We don’t think about having to get bonus points or anything like that,” Johnston said. “We just go out there and try to do the things we’ve been practicing. You’re not reacting to your opponent as much as you’re trying to wrestle your own style.”
One of the most entertaining bouts of the meet came at 197 where MSU’s sixth-ranked Matthew Blome took on Rodsean Graham. The seesaw battle saw Blome pull within 8-7 at the edge of the mat with one second remaining but could not tie it up.
Blome missed all of last season with a catastrophic knee injury. He was just cleared to compete two weeks ago and Thursday was his first dual meet since the 2017-18 season.
“Matt will get there,” Makovsky said. “He has to get that 100% trust back in his knee.”
By the time the heavyweights took the mat, MSU was leading 20-15. The Mavericks’ Max Villnow and Parkside’s Nate Lloyd ended the meet with a flourish, with Lloyd eventually winning 4-2 in four overtimes.
The Mavericks’ (1-0) are back in action on Jan. 4 when they host Western Colorado at noon at Bresnan Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.