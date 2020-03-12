MANKATO — It's been four years in the making and junior Trenton McManus intends to make the most of his first trip to NCAA Division II wrestling nationals this weekend.
McManus is one of four Minnesota State wrestlers who have qualified for the year-end tournament. The others are senior Louis Sanders (141 pounds, 16-5 record), junior Kyle Rathman (149, 16-4) and sophomore Trevor Turriff (184, 18-6).
For McManus (125, 16-10) it's been a long journey to get to this point. When he arrived at MSU in the fall of 2016 from Adams Wis., he was redshirted so that he might acclimate himself to college level wrestling.
He spent the next two seasons wrestling behind All-American and one-time national runnerup George Farmah, rarely appearing in the starting lineup. With Farmah graduated, McManus made the decision to drop from 133 pounds to 125 this year.
It was a rocky start but McManus righted himself in the second half of the season, peaking at last week's super regional.
"I had to watch my nutrition and learn how to wrestle at 125," McManus said. "Even though I started slow I never second-guessed my decision to drop. I knew it was just a matter of finding the right balance."
McManus was unseeded heading into the super regional and lost a narrow decision to the top seed in his first match. He then proceeded to knock off three straight seeded wrestlers to earn his third-place finish and trip to nationals.
After paying his dues the last three seasons he welcomes the opportunity to compete for a national title.
"I learned a lot in the practice room wrestling with Farmah and (Andrew) McFall the last few seasons. It's not just the physical side of it, you learn the mental side too. How they dealt with the good and the bad."
Redshirt sophomore Turriff goes into nationals unseeded after placing third at super regionals. He sees that as more of an asset than a detriment.
"I have nothing to lose. I can just go out there and cut loose and try to win as many matches as I can," he said.
For Rathman and Sanders, this weekend marks a return to nationals after competing in the same tournament a year ago.
Sanders was pinned in the first round of super regionals this year and came back to take third.
"It was a pretty impressive performance after losing that first match," MSU head coach Jim Makovsky said.
Rathman said it's all about winning a national championship.
"This is why you train and put in all those hours," he said. "This is the goal of every college wrestler. If it's not then why are you even here."
The NCAA Division II national championships are set for March 13-14 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
