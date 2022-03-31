MANKATO — Minnesota State coach Matt Magers has a problem with his baseball team this season and he’s hoping it doesn’t go away.
Magers has not one, but two players who both pitch and hit on a regular basis. That means he has had to find ways to stagger their starts so he can keep them as fresh as possible while keeping their bats in the lineup.
The players — junior Nick Altermatt and senior Cam Kline — are both among the team’s top four starters. They also play some outfield but Magers prefers to have them DH as much as possible between starts so as not to wear them out.
“It’s unique for us to have two players like that in the same season,” Magers said. “We’ve had one before but I can’t remember two at the same time. It’s a nice luxury to have.”
For the last few seasons, Altermatt has been the team’s starting shortstop. In fact, he was named the NSIC’s Freshman of the Year as a shortstop three years ago.
“Nick is a good athlete,” Magers said. “As a senior at Wabasso his football team finished second in the state, he was third at the state wrestling tournament and the baseball team finished fifth.
“The thing is, his pitching has evolved to the point where he’s now one of our top two starters. We moved him to left field to give his body a break between starts. But mostly he’s DH’d when he isn’t pitching.”
Altermatt currently leads the 13-4 Mavericks with a .400 batting average, six home runs, nine doubles and 28 RBIs. On the mound he is 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and a team-leading 29 strikeouts over 20 innings.
Altermatt says two-way duty is nothing new for him.
“I did it all through high school,” he said. “This is the first year I’m in the starting rotation but there really hasn’t been an adjustment for me.”
Kline is hitting .300 with a .404 on-base percentage and has a 2-0 record with a 2.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 15 innings.
“They both have three pitches they can throw for strikes at any time in the count,” Magers said. “Nick has a fastball in the high 80’s-low 90’s, has an above average changeup and a good breaking ball. Cam is more fastball, curve ball and changeup.”
Brendan Knoll and Collin Denk round out the top of the rotation with Nathan Cully and Jack Zigan usually filling in the remaining starting spots. Magers is still tinkering with his relief corps and says no one has grabbed the closer roll yet.
The everyday lineup is pretty much set with veteran Ben Livorsi behind the plate, Ross Indiecoffer at first, Ryan Bachman and Mikey Gottschalk platooning at second, Adam Schneider at third and freshman Aidan Byrne at short.
Ryan Wickman is the starting center fielder and the other two outfield spots are usually manned by Hunter Ranweiler, Kline and Altermatt, depending upon who’s pitching and who needs rest.
“As a team this may be the smartest group we’ve ever had,” Magers said. “They all know the game pretty well. That’s a big asset when you start talking about doing the little things that help you win games.”
The cold, wet weather continues to plague the Mavericks as well as the other NSIC teams in Minnesota. Wednesday’s home doubleheader with St. Cloud State was cancelled.
A three-game series at Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday and Sunday is still on, but the first two games have already been moved to Superior, Wis. MSU’s next scheduled home game isn’t until Wednesday, April 20, when it hosts Concordia-St. Paul in a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader at Bowyer Field.
