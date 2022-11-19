MANKATO — Back in 2019, when he was injured on the first play of the season, Chance Bowen watched his Minnesota State football teammates advance all the way to the national championship game, losing in the final seconds.
But he figured that he still had two seasons of eligibility remaining and he would get another chance to play in the NCAA tournament.
But then came COVID, then came a season-ending knee injury, then a 4-2 start to this season.
“I remember (in 2019) thinking, I still have two seasons left, and we’ll be back,” Bowen said. “After that loss to Wayne (on Oct 8), I was thinking ‘oh, man, I really hope it doesn’t keep going this way.’ We needed to step up our game and we did. It feels really good to be back (in the playoffs).”
The Mavericks (9-2) host Wayne State (9-2) in the opening round of the NCAA playoffs, starting at noon Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium. Minnesota State is on a five-game winning streak, with the last loss coming on Oct. 8 against Wayne State, who won 41-33 at Wayne, Nebraska.
There are only seven players on the roster who have national tournament experience, with Bowen and Nyles Williams having been here since 2016.
“I have a soft spot in my heart for those seventh-year guys,” said coach Todd Hoffner, who fulfilled a promise after the Wayne State loss by letting players shave half of his hair Sunday when the team qualified for the NCAA playoffs.
“They’ve been through the medical redshirt, COVID, regular redshirt. They have had the longest journey of any players in program history. They have really helped to bring back the tradition at Minnesota State of winning championships.”
Bowen led the team with 11 sacks as a sophomore, but injuries sidelined him for three seasons. He said he can’t perform at the same level because of the injuries, but that didn’t affect his decision to come back for one more football season.
“It means a lot to me to still be playing,” Bowen said. “I love the game too much, and I didn’t want to end my career on a sour note.”
It also means a lot for Bowen to play another game at Blakeslee Stadium, where the Mavericks are 11-6 in NCAA playoff games. He has 13 tackles this season, with 3.0 sacks and three quarterback hurries. He has 16.5 sacks in his career.
“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows, but I’m happy with the results,” Bowen said. “Individually, I’m not that happy because I can’t do some of the things I used to do, but I love the way our team is playing.”
In that first meeting, Wayne State rushed for 279 yards and passed for 266 yards against the Mavericks, with three touchdowns that covered 25 yards or more and a fumble return of 34 yards for a touchdown.
“They dominated us in the first half,” Hoffner said. “We struggled and fought to get back in the game, but we didn’t quite get there.
“They have an exceptional quarterback, they’re very aggressive on defense, and they have good special teams. That’s a formula for success. It’s quite the challenge.”
Quarterback Nick Bohn is the focus of Wayne State’s offense, who has passed for 2,117 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 761 yards and seven touchdowns. The offensive coordinator is former Minnesota State assistant Collin Prosser.
The Wildcats allow 20.5 points per game, averaging 26.6 yards rushing and 179.1 yards passing.
Minnesota State had 540 yards of offense against Wayne State, with quarterback Hayden Ekern returning after missing three games with a shoulder injury.
Bowen said he had his moment last week when he realized he could be playing in his final home game. Unless there are upsets in the region, this will be the final time he plays at Blakeslee Stadium.
“It went by so fast,” he said. “I remember when I was a freshman and we got our butts kicked by Bemidji and Sioux Falls, and some of us were wondering, ‘Did we come to the right place?’ But you realize that you have to work and you have to earn it. You learn when you get here that it’s not OK to lose.”
