The sting of losing in the national championship was still fresh, but Minnesota State senior defenseman Andy Carroll had a quick decision to make: sign a professional contract, or use his COVID year to play a fifth season for MSU.
Carroll and MSU coach Mike Hastings had discussed the possibility of fifth year several times during the season, so he knew the option was on the table, but he really hadn’t thought about it very much.
“It was something that was kind of always in the back of (my) mind,” Carroll said. “Being a student-athlete in my senior year, I had some academics obviously to take care of and graduating. Also, competing for a national championship.
“It wasn’t always at the forefront of my mind.”
Walking out of TD Garden in Boston last month, the idea of never wearing the MSU sweater again became very real.
Carroll had pro offers, but he decided they could wait.
“I didn’t have a good understanding of what I wanted to do until a couple days after the season ended,” Carroll said. “Once it’s taken away, your gut feeling can really come out.
“I think losing the national championship the way we did, up a goal, it didn’t hurt my chances of coming back.”
The tough ending was a factor, but a lot of other things drew Carroll back.
MSU defenseman Jack McNeely made the decision to play a fifth year in 2021-22, and Carroll had a front-row seat as McNeely put together a career year, leading MSU at +36.
Carroll said he had a conversation with McNeely about why he decided to return, which was “very important in his decision process.”
McNeely ended up increasing his stock as a pro prospect by returning, and Carroll will have a chance to do the same thing.
“I have to believe seeing Jack McNeely have the year that he had as a fifth-year — I don’t think that hurt,” Hastings said. “Pro hockey is still growing back to what it was before (the pandemic). ...
“He’s going to take the option and continue to develop his game. Hopefully put himself in a better position than he was this year at being able to have other options in pro hockey.”
Part of getting a better opportunity in pro hockey will be getting more opportunities at MSU, and Carroll is going to get those.
With Wyatt Aamodt, McNeely and Benton Maass all departing the MSU D-core, Carroll should consistently get to play as a top-four defenseman, something that he hasn’t done much over his first four seasons, despite being a regular in the lineup since the day he showed up on campus.
“Playing a third-pair role most of my career has, in my eyes, helped me develop a complete game in finding ways to make an impact,” Carroll said. “Being able to step into a bigger role could be huge for my development. Obviously that’s something that I need to continue to earn every single day.”
McNeely and Maass both worked on the team’s top penalty kill, so there could be an opportunity there.
Three players from the top power-play unit are also leaving, and it seems likely Carroll will get a chance to help fill those voids. He’s flashed his offensive skill many times in his MSU career, including some very pretty goals. Carroll recorded a career-high 16 points last season, and that total could increase in 2022-23.
“I think he really wants to be leaned on a little bit more offensively, and I think he’s capable of it,” Hastings said.
The individual goals are important, but the team goal is the top priority.
With 21 returners, MSU figures to be one of the top teams in the country again. Carroll is hoping to finish his MSU career at the Frozen Four in Tampa.
“There’s one more step to take,” Carroll said. “I looked at it and I said ‘I’ve got give it every chance I can to win a national championship at a place that took a chance on me.’”
