During the 20 months since he last played football, Ty’Shonan Brooks graduated with a degree in communications and started an apparel company with a friend.
But now, he’s ready to get down to business: Minnesota State opens the season on Thursday night against Northern State to end the longest offseason ever.
“I’m feeling excitement that (the opener) is finally here,” Brooks said. “Who would have ever thought after the national championship game (in 2019) that we wouldn’t play another game for this long? I’m just ready to put everything out there on the field.”
The nearly 20-month-break ends at 6 p.m. Thursday at Blakeslee Stadium. There will be plenty of veterans in the Minnesota State lineup, but there will also be new names and faces, especially on the defense, where only four starters are back.
But every season, the roster faces a rebuild, and the defense, nicknamed the Sharks, still flourishes.
“(Defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski) deserves a lot of credit,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “He’s going to get them in the right places, and then it’s up to the players to make the plays.”
In the last three seasons, while the Mavericks’ offense was racking up yards and points to set several program records, the defense was ranked somewhere in the top 20 in Division II.
In 2019, the Mavericks ranked seventh in total defense, allowing just 268.1 yards per game, which included only 69.1 yards per game rushing. Minnesota State gave up only 15.1 points per game, which was sixth best in Division II.
The Mavericks ranked 18th in total defense in 2018 and ninth in 2016, with a run defense that was always inside the top 11.
“Our defense works as a team,” said Brooks, a senior cornerback who will also begin the season as the primary punt returner. “We don’t care who makes the tackle or who gets the pick. You just have to do your job and trust your teammates will do their jobs.”
Hoffner said that the defensive players also comprise many of the special-teams units. In a game that might feature 200 snaps, the defensive players might be out there for 120, meaning that depth is critical.
“You have to keep those guys fresh,” he said. “They need to be ready for Play 1 and make as many plays as they need to win a football game.”
Brooks said that despite so few returning players on the defense, the chemistry has been good. Many of the transfers were here early in the summer, and the inexperienced backups have been waiting nearly two seasons to get a chance.
“It feels like everyone is buying in,” Brooks said. “It’s up to the leaders to get everyone to trust each other and trust the coaches. We might be from a lot of different schools, but if we all buy in, we can go a long ways.”
Both Hoffner and Brooks said there is some uncertainty heading into the opener. Every season is different, but this one has created more intrigue with the long layoff and the roster turnover.
“We have standards, and that’s to win a national championship. That hasn’t changed,” Brooks said. “There will be some butterflies (on Thursday), but after the first snap, it’s just football. This is my last first game, and I haven’t felt that in almost two years. I think we’re ready for it.”
Notes: Defensive end Chance Bowen, who missed the 2019 season with a foot injury in the season-opener, has suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. ... Senior Brandon Kranz, who has started 29 straight games in the last two seasons, has been moved from center to left tackle, with junior Jack Roussel taking over at center. ... Micah Cooper, a senior transfer from Oklahoma State, is listed as the starting running back, though he is expected to split reps with sophomore Kaleb Sleezer.
