MANKATO — Minnesota State forward Walker Duehr has signed a two-year entry level contract with the Calgary Flames.
Duehr, an undrafted senior, tallied 102 career points over 51 games at Minnesota State. He's also a career plus-41.
This season, Duehr finished sixth on the Mavericks with 17 points in 28 games. After not recording a point in his first eight games of the season, Duehr was one of MSU's best players throughout the second half.
He had a goal and an assist in MSU's Frozen Four loss to St. Cloud State Thursday.
