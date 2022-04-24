Program records, national championships ... it’s been quite a run, and a jump, for Minnesota State’s Makayla Jackson.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet that we won a national championship, and I’m a two-time national champion,” Jackson said. “I’ve seen the progress, and I’m very proud of myself, but there’s still more to come.”
Jackson, a sophomore, has become one of the top sprinters and long-jumpers in Division II.
In the last two months, Jackson won an indoor national championship in the 60-meter dash and long jump, helping the team win the first indoor national championship in program history. She was also an All-American inn the 200 dash, finishing sixth.
During the outdoor season, she’s already broken her own program record in the long jump, going 21-feet-7 1/2, the fourth-longest jump in Division II history.
On Saturday, she set a program record in the 100 dash at 11.40, which ranks second in Division II, and 200 dash at 23.61, which also is second in Division II.
“At first, running was my favorite,” Jackson said. “But as I’ve continued to improve in my jumping, that’s my favorite now. When I hit that long jump, I was like, ‘there’s no way I just did that.’ “
Two weeks ago, she was named the national track and field athlete of the week, the first time a Minnesota State athlete has received that award since 2015.
Minnesota State coach Mike Turgeon, who credits assistants Chris Parno and Brian Sebera for working with Jackson, said it’s been gratifying to watch Jackson grow into one of the top athletes in Division II.
“It’s great when you recruiting an athlete, you see them achieve their full potential,” Turgeon said. “She’s really dialed in right now. What she did at the national championships is a glimpse of that athlete we think she can become.”
Jackson said she’s showed a lot more progress as an athlete when she started becoming more serious about her skills. She made changes to her diet, recognizing the role that nutrition played in her performance, and she’s taken a more positive attitude, focusing on what’s going right rather than being critical when it didn’t.
“I used to be pretty hard on myself,” she said. “ I had high expectations. I still have high expectations, but I stay more neutral and let everything flow.”
Turgeon said Jackson’s speed is so important i the log jump, and she’s starting to get a better launch angle to complement that speed.
Jackson gets plenty of competition on the track in practice. Denisha Cartwright is an All-America sprinter, and Ja’Cey Simmons and Rose Cramer compete with Jackson and Cartwright in the 4x100 relay, which has the fastest time in Division II this spring at 44.69.
“Relays are super fun,” Jackson said. “You get to run with three other extremely talented athletes, and I like the teamwork
The next big meet for Jackson will be the Drake Relays at Des Moines, Iowa, on April 28-30, then the NCAA meet at Allendale, Michigan, on May 26-28.
“I’m just going to try keep doing the same things,” Jackson said. “It’s been working for me.”
