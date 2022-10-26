MANKATO — Minnesota State women’s hockey player Kelsey King has done plenty of stuff with USA Hockey in the past.
She’s been to various camps, and played for Team USA in the 2022 collegiate selects series in August. However, she’s never played for the senior national team, something she’ll get to do next month.
King was named to the senior national team’s roster for its annual rivalry series, it was announced Tuesday. The team plays Canada Nov. 15, Nov. 17 and Nov. 20. MSU assistant coach Sheri Dickerman and goaltending coach Alli Altman will be on the team’s coaching staff.
“I’ve worked for this since I was little. I’ve dreamed of being an Olympian,” King said. “It’s not the Olympics, but it is a step in that direction.”
King will be with the national team for about two weeks, as she’ll head to Seattle for training camp prior to the games.
The hope is to soak in as much as possible playing with and against the best players in the world.
“Just being in that environment ... it’s such a great opportunity to learn from them,” King said. “Just tips from veterans, because they have such great knowledge of the game. Whenever I’m surrounded by them, it’s always a great opportunity to learn more about the game.”
King feels prepared for the moment.
She had a breakout junior season in 2021-22, finishing with 41 points in 35 games (18-23—41). Through eight games this season, she’s got two goals and an assist.
She’ll lean on her past experiences with USA Hockey, as she looks to continue building her resume.
“Each time it pushes you a little bit more to see what else you need to give to be at that level,” King said of her experiences with the national team. “Now it’s kind of all worked its way out.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.