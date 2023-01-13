Minnesota State defenseman Jake Livingstone knows it’s coming.
Whether it’s the penalty kill, power play or the closing minutes of a tight game, he’s going to be the guy coach Mike Hastings leans on.
He wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s fun, I enjoy it,” Livingstone said. “Not really a whole lot more I could ask for when it comes to situations like that.”
In an up-and-down season for the Mavericks, Livingstone has remained a constant at both ends of the ice.
He’s tied for third among defensemen in Division I with 21 points (5-16—21), and leads the Mavericks by a wide margin with 29 blocked shots.
Time on ice data isn’t publicly available, but for anyone who’s watched the games, it’s no secret Livingstone plays massive minutes, especially in close contests. MSU has played in 12 one-goal games and a tie this season.
“You kind of get used to it,” Livingstone said of the workload. “The more you do it, it just becomes like second nature.”
Added Hastings: “He’s OK with you trying to squeeze a little more juice out of that grape than not, because he wants to be as good as he can be.”
His role on this year’s team goes far beyond the ice. As a junior, Livingstone was voted to be an alternate captain, and he’s been a mentor for a young defensive core after the departures of Wyatt Aamodt, Jack McNeely and Benton Maass.
Those three leaving, along with an injury to Bennett Zmolek, have forced some inexperienced defensemen to take on big roles.
Livingstone feels the unit is progressing.
“Akito (Hirose) and I were pretty lucky when we came in because there were two of us and seven other guys that were veterans here,” Livingstone said. “You get kind of caught on an island sometimes ... so the confidence maybe wasn’t there at first, but I think they’re starting to get it.”
At 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, Livingstone has a great frame for professional hockey, and there was significant interest from NHL clubs at the end of last season.
Livingstone said he has a good idea of what he’s going to do at the end of this season, but he tries not to think too much about the future.
The focus is getting the Mavericks another MacNaughton Cup and back to the NCAA Tournament.
“We’ve just got to consistently do it,” Livingstone said. “That was our biggest thing last year — we consistently did it in the first half of the year, so when we came back, our confidence was that much higher. I think that’s one thing we were lacking in the first half, was confidence and that swagger that we usually do have.
“We’re starting to gain (it) slowly, and I think it’s going to take off here soon.”
Five things to know
The No. 17/18 Mavericks (12-9-1, 9-6-1 in CCHA) will play at Arizona State (11-12) in a nonconference series on Friday (8 p.m.) and Saturday (8 p.m.) at Mullett Arena.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420, and Friday’s game will be streamed for free on Arizona State’s website.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Injury update: At his weekly media availability Tuesday, Hastings announced that senior forward Sam Morton will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. Morton was injured Nov. 5 against St. Thomas. Hastings also said that Zmolek, who’s yet to play in a game, won’t return until late in the season, if at all. Senior forward Lucas Sowder will be out “a little while” after having a “minor procedure.” Hastings added that freshman forward Simon Tassy is now “day-to-day” and might be playing this weekend if it was playoffs. Tassy has been rehabbing from a knee surgery that’s delayed his MSU debut. Sophomore defenseman Steven Bellini, who left last weekend’s series finale against Northern Michigan with an injury, will be available this weekend.
2. The place to be: Arizona State’s Mullett Arena has been a hockey hotbed since it opened in October, 2022, with both the Sun Devils and the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes playing their home games in the facility. MSU expects to have a strong contingent of fans in attendance for the series.
“I’ve been watching hockey in Arizona for awhile. It seems like the visitors show up a little bit more in Arizona than they do in Houghton, Michigan,” Hastings joked. “For the people that take the time, spend the money and come out and support us ... we’re going to be very appreciative and make sure we acknowledge that.”
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks started the second half right last weekend with a sweep at Northern Michigan, winning 5-2 and 5-3. MSU is currently on a four-game road winning streak and a four-game home losing streak. The Mavericks are now tied for 18th in the PairWise rankings after entering last weekend at 24th.
4. Scouting the Sun Devils: ASU, which plays a nonconference schedule, has four common opponents with the Mavericks: Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth, Michigan Tech and Minnesota. The Sun Devils were swept at Duluth and split with Bemidji in October. They also split at home with Minnesota, losing 3-2 and winning 6-5 in overtime. ASU fell 4-2 to Michigan Tech Jan. 6. Arizona State is led by Robert Mastrosimone (8-17—25), Josh Doan (6-11—17) and former Bemidji State standout Lukas Sillinger (6-10—16).
5. Women return home: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (11-11, 5-11 in WCHA) returns to Mankato and WCHA play for the first time since Dec. 10 with a series against St. Cloud State on Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. MSU has a four-game winning streak in nonconference play, with convincing sweeps at Long Island University (finals 8-1 and 5-1) and Lindenwood (finals 8-0 and 5-2). The Mavericks have been getting scoring throughout their lineup during the streak, and the goaltending has remained consistent with Lauren Barbro and Alexa Berg splitting time. On the season, Barbro owns a .916 save percentage and a 2.77 goals against average, while Berg is at .914 and 2.80, respectively. Both goalies have made 11 starts and have two shutouts. The Huskies are fifth in the WCHA standings, three points ahead of the sixth-place Mavericks.
“When you get on a little bit of a winning streak, you gain confidence not only in yourself, but you gain confidence in your teammates,” MSU coach John Harrington said. “It’ll be good to get back into our league now where every game is tough ... I think our players will be up to the challenge.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
