Minnesota State defenseman Jake Livingstone had a really good freshman year.
Playing time figured to be plentiful for him going into the season, which it was, and Livingstone certainly lived up to the hype that came with his offensive stat lines in junior hockey.
“(He) comes in, has a really good freshman year,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “Goes home and decides he wants to remake himself as far as his physical attributes.”
Livingstone has arguably been MSU’s most versatile player this season, and Hastings isn’t the only one who’s been impressed. The CCHA’s coaches voted him the league’s Defenseman of the Year this week.
Livingstone currently ranks 11th in Division I among defenseman with 29 points (9-20—29), which leads the CCHA.
“It definitely helps when you have guys like Julian (Napravnik), (Nathan) Smith, (Cade) Borchardt and (Brendan) Furry — all those forwards putting goals in when you feed them the puck from your own end.” Livingstone said with a laugh.
The offensive production has been impressive, but that’s Livingstone’s calling card.
He posted 49 points in 52 games with Langley in the British Columbia Hockey League the season before he arrived at MSU. He also had 14 points in 28 games as a freshman.
Livingstone has done it at both ends this season, playing consistently on both the power play and penalty kill.
He ranks fourth on the team with five power-play goals, and is also fourth with 35 blocked shots.
“I think the offensive side of the game comes more natural to me,” Livingstone said. “The defensive game — I’ve got to think a little more, and I think it took a little bit of time.”
Added Hastings: “His versatility is what makes him a quality hockey player. … If you go back and you put a mile marker on him, how many miles he’s gone this year for us, it’s quite a bit.”
Livingstone said he doesn’t think about professional hockey a ton, but whenever he decides to make the jump, there figures to be plenty of suitors, especially given his current trajectory.
Hastings said he sees a bright future for Livingstone, and has been impressed with his attention to detail since last season ended in terms of his strength training and diet.
At 6-foot-3, he has the unique size to go along with impressive offensive skills that teams covet.
“When you’re somebody that is paying somebody to go play a game and be productive, you want a guy that’s a self-starter,” Hastings said. “Jake Livingstone’s a self-starter.
“I think he’s got a bright future in front of him whenever he decides to take that next step.”
Five things to know
The top-seeded Mavericks (34-5) will host third-seeded Bemidji State (19-19) in the CCHA championship game on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The game can be heard on KTOE AM-1420, and can be streamed on FloHockey.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Healthy Mavericks: Freshman defenseman Bennett Zmolek remains out with an injury, but Hastings said the rest of the roster is healthy for Saturday’s game.
2. A week of awards: The Mavericks dominated the CCHA awards this week, with Dryden McKay, Smith, Napravnik, Livingstone and Zmolek all being recognized by the league. McKay was named the CCHA’s Goaltender of the Year and Player of the Year, while Smith and Livingstone were named Forward of the Year and Defenseman of the Year, respectively. Smith, McKay, Livingstone and Napravnik were all first-team All-CCHA selections. Zmolek was named to the CCHA’s all-rookie team.
“These young men being recognized — they’re getting recognized by coaches throughout the league. I think that says a lot,” Hastings said.
3. Leaning on the power play: The MSU power play has been hot in the CCHA playoffs, going 6 for 9 through three games. On the season, the MSU power play is up to third in Division I at 26.6%. The Beavers’ power play has also been a strength, sitting at 24.8%, which is tied for ninth in the country.
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks dominated Northern Michigan in the CCHA semifinals, downing the Wildcats 8-1 in one of their most complete efforts of the season. MSU enters the matchup with the Beavers having won 23 of its last 24 games and on a 14-game winning streak. The Mavericks are 4-0 against the Beavers this season, outscoring them 18-4 in those games.
5. Scouting the Beavers: The Beavers have won 5 of their last 6 games, and are coming off an impressive 5-2 road win over Michigan Tech in the CCHA semifinals. The line of Owen Sillinger (17-30—47), Alex Ierullo (16-26—42) and Lukas Sillinger (17-21—38) accounts for 42.3% of the Beavers’ total points. Those three recorded all five goals in the Beavers’ win at Tech. Bemidji played a tough nonconference schedule that included Minnesota-Duluth, St. Cloud State and North Dakota. Their most impressive win of the season was a 4-3 overtime victory at North Dakota.
