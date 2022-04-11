MANKATO — Minnesota State's Darrell Mason has been named the Division II wrestler of the year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association, it was announced Monday.
It's the first time a wrestler from Minnesota State has received the award.
Mason, a junior from Chicago, was the national champion at 285 pounds at the NCAA meet in March, completing a 22-0 season.
Mason was seeded No. 2 at the national meet and defeated top-seeded Andrew Dunn of Kutztown, a two-time national champion, 5-3 in the finals. Mason was named the outstanding wrestler at the NCAA meet, outscoring opponents 21-13 in four matches, after finding out his grandmother had passed away before the finals.
"It's an incredible honor," Minnesota State coach Jim Makovsky said. "He set a goal, worked hard and overcame a lot of adversity. He was in one of the toughest weight classes and to go undefeated is pretty special."
Mason was also named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's wrestler of the year and won the Super Region 5 champion.
In 2020, Mason was the national runner-up at Ellsworth Community College.
Mason's teammate Trevor Turriff also won a championship at 174, becoming the ninth and 10th Mavericks in program history to win a national title.
Ward, again
For the fifth time this season, Minnesota State senior Mackenzie Ward has been named the Northern Sun pitcher of the week for softball.
Ward went 3-0 last week, allowing only one unearned run in 22 innings while striking out 28 batters. She held opponets to a .127 batting average.
This is he 13th time in her career that Ward has receoved the weekly Northern Sun honor.
Minnesota State (26-10, 8-4 in Northern Sun) plays at Upper Iowa on Tuesday.
Baseball changes
Minnesota State's doubleheader at Minnesota Crookston on Tuesday has been postponed because of weather. The team will decided if the games can be played later in the week.
The Mavericks (20-5, 13-3) are scheduled to play doubleheaders at Winona State on Friday and Saturday.
