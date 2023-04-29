Former Minnesota State wide receiver Jalen Sample signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent Sunday evening.
Sample played in 42 games in his four seasons, making 114 receptions for 1,898 yards and 14 touchdowns.
As a junior, Sample made 64 receptions for 1,064 yards, becoming the seventh player in program history to record 1,000 yards receiving in a season. He had 100 or more yards receiving in six games.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Sample played in four games last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.