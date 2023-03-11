DULUTH — Minnesota State shot just 34.4% from the field as as No. 1-seeded Minnesota Duluth won 86-70 in the semifinals of the NCAA II Central Region women’s basketball tournament Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated the Mavericks three times this season.
“I thought we got a little tight on offense when they were making their runs,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “They had a lot of high percentage shot, and maybe our defense wasn’t up to the caliber it’s been all season.”
The Mavericks trailed 16-9 midway through the first quarter but used a 9-0 run, capped by Destiee Bursch’s 3-pointer, to grab the lead However, the Bulldogs led 25-21 by the end of the quarter.
There were eight lead changes in the second quarter, and Minnesota Duluth scored at the buzzer to lead 40-37 at halftime. Bursch had 10 points and four rebounds in the first half.
Minnesota Duluth opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run and stretched the lead to 60-45 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks were unable to get the deficit under 10 in the final quarter as the Bulldogs prevailed.
The Mavericks made just 2 of 13 shots in the third quarter and shot 34.4% in the second half.
Bursch led Minnesota State with 19 points. Natalie Bremer added 12 points, and Taylor Theusch had 11 points and six assists.
Brooke Olson, the Central Region player of the year, led the Bulldogs with 43 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. The Bulldogs shot 55.1% but made 22 of 29 shots from inside the arc.
“(Olson) is an incredible player,” Thiesse said.
Minnesota State finishes the season at 26-5, the second most wins in team history. Minnesota Duluth will play Missouri Southern State in the region championship game Monday.
