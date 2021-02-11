If you look at the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s scoring leaders, it’s not as senior-laden at the top as it’s been in other seasons, especially last season.
Don’t let that fool you.
In MSU’s critical series against Bowling Green last weekend, MSU associate head coach Todd Knott knew the veterans would be leaned upon.
“As a staff, we sat down prior to the weekend and thought ‘we’re going to learn something about our group here’ just because Bowling Green’s got a very similar team with a lot of veteran guys,” Knott said. “On those types of weekends, we’ve found it’s usually our old guys that have to find a way.”
Of the Mavericks’ nine goals on the weekend, six of them went to seniors. Reggie Lutz scored twice, while Dallas Gerads, Jared Spooner, Riese Zmolek and Walker Duehr also scored.
“Obviously there’s a lot of leaders in that room,” senior defenseman Jack McNeely said of the senior class. “It’s a really good group of guys, so it’s been a lot of fun so far.”
A big part of every senior class’ role is mentoring younger players, and this group appears to be doing a fantastic job.
McNeely and Zmolek, both of whom are captains, have possibly assumed the biggest roles on that front. They each usually play with freshmen defensemen, Zmolek with Jake Livingstone and McNeely with Akito Hirose.
“I’m down there with them in a game, I don’t have to say much, put it that way,” Knott said with a laugh. “It does unbelievable things for the development of those players, when it doesn’t always have to be coaches.
“They’re relying on the old guys.”
Five things to know
The No. 3 Mavericks (11-2-1, 8-0) play at Alabama-Huntsville (2-7-1, 2-2) in a WCHA series Thursday and Friday.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. A dominant performance: In a series that was supposed to be a major test, the Mavericks outscored Bowling Green 9-1 on the weekend. Bowling Green competed well in the first period each game, but the Mavericks depth, size and physical style wore on the Falcons. With the sweep, MSU now has an eight-point lead in the WCHA.
2. Spooner update: After going hard into the boards on a check from behind by Bowling Green’s Will Cullen, Spooner was able to get off the ice and leave under his own power, but head coach Mike Hastings indicated that Spooner was injured on the play after the game.
Knott confirmed that Tuesday, saying Spooner was “unavailable” against Alabama-Huntsville. Knott didn’t specify the nature of Spooner’s injury.
3. Back on the road: The Mavericks never seem to stick at home for too long. By season’s end, it appears the coronavirus pandemic will have dealt MSU a road-heavy schedule. MSU has only played six home games this season and is scheduled to be on the road the next two weekends. If the current schedule holds, the Mavericks will finish the regular season with 13 road games and nine home games.
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks are riding high after the dominant sweep added to some of the team’s gaudy numbers. The Mavericks lead the nation, surrendering only 1.14 goals per game, significantly ahead of Massachusetts, which allows 1.89 goals. The MSU power play is second in the nation at 30.2%, while the penalty kill is sixth at 88%. The Mavericks also lead the nation in shots on goal allowed per game with only 19.50. That’s more than three fewer than the next closest team.
5. Scouting the Chargers: After having six straight games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the Chargers were swept by Michigan Tech at home last weekend. Huntsville only averages 1.9 goals per game, but is tied for ninth in the nation in power play percentage at 23.5%.
