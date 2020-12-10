MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's hockey team's Dec. 12-13 nonconference series with the Milwaukee School of Engineering has been canceled due to recent COVID-19 testing results within the MSOE hockey program.
MSU was originally scheduled to play Northern Michigan Dec. 11-12, but the series was canceled due to positive results in the Wildcats' program.
Minnesota State is scheduled to host Bemidji State in a pair of nonconference games Dec. 18-19.
