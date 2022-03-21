MANKATO — The NHL rights to Minnesota State's Nathan Smith were traded Monday, both the Arizona Coyotes and Winnipeg Jets announced in press releases.
Smith, a 2018 third-round draft pick of the Jets, was traded to Arizona, along with Bryan Little. Winnipeg received a 2022 fourth-round draft choice in return.
Speaking after practice Monday, Smith said he's already heard from Arizona.
"I talked to Arizona's general manager (Bill Armstrong) last night," Smith said. "Just kind of going over some things, and just kind of gave me a lowdown of what to expect."
Smith, a junior with two years of eligibility remaining, is having a breakout season, as he's currently tied for second in Division I with 48 points (18-30—48).
Last week he was named a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker award.
In 96 games, Smith ranks 18th on MSU’s all-time scoring list (36-64—100). Last month, Smith played for Team USA at the Beijing Olympics.
The top-seeded Mavericks (35-5) will play fourth-seeded Harvard (21-10-3) at 11 a.m. Thursday in the semifinals of the East Regional at the NCAA Tournament at Albany, New York.
