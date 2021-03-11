BIRMINGHAM, ALA. -- Minnesota State's Katie Taylor claimed the national championship in the weight throw at the NCAA Championships on Thursday, a first in that event for the Mavericks' women's track and field program.

Taylor, a senior, threw 69-feet-5 1/2 to break her own school, which she had set twice during Thursday's competition. It's the ninth-best throw in Division II history.

With teammate Brea Perron finishing fourth in the weight throw at 54-1 3/4, the Mavericks have 15 team points to lead the competition.

The meet continues through Saturday.

The Free Press

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you