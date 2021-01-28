Maybe it was a wakeup call for all Minnesota State athletes.
When the men’s hockey team had to suspend its season after one game because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program, it showed how easy this virus could shut down sports, much like it did back in March.
“Until you touch the stove and feel it’s too warm, you don’t understand what can happen,” Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said. “It became very real, very fast. It alerted all the coaches and athletes that you have to be very diligent.”
Since that day in late November, Minnesota State has not had to cancel any games because of COVID-19 concerns within their programs. However, schedules have been disrupted because of coronavirus problems within other universities.
“What was happening in March was out of our control,” Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said. “What’s happening now is within our control. We’ve had a few blips, but we’re on a roll now and we intend to keep that going through the winter championships and into the spring seasons.”
Minnesota State is doing all it can do. Since school began in August, Minnesota State has had a couple of COVID-19 outbreaks that shut down sports, one coming when students first arrived and another when campus-wide testing was done in November. But the last positive test for a Minnesota State athlete came on Dec. 23 while that student was at home for the semester break.
Winter-sport athletes were the first to return to campus, then came spring-sport athletes and the rest of the students. But there have been almost 4,000 tests of Minnesota State athletes since Dec. 28 without a positive test.
“I think everybody was kind of holding their breath when the students came back,” Buisman said.
Each week, 456 Minnesota State athletes are tested for COVID-19, though anyone who has had the virus can be exempted from testing for 150 days, per guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Minnesota State tests its high-contact winter athletes three times per week. The primary testing method for men’s and women’s hockey is nasopharyngeal PCR administered by Mayo Clinic Health Systems. The backup testing method is CareStart antigen.
The primary testing method for campus-based sports is saliva PCR, administered through a partnership with Hennepin County Medical Center. The backup testing method is also CareStart antigen.
For confirmation or quarantine re-entry testing, the PCR test will be the testing method.
It’s more stringent process than the NCAA requires, blended with recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health.
One positive test doesn’t necessarily shut down an entire team. Positive tests would trigger contract tracing, with athletes, or any one that has been in close contact with athletes, to be in isolation or quarantine for 7 to 14 days. The number of athletes affected would determine if a team could continue its season without disruption.
“For a long time, we were telling the coaches and athletes that your opponent isn’t your opponent, the opponent is COVID,” Buisman said. “Now, the opponent is complacency. The coaches have been fantastic getting the message out that we’ve done everything we have to do and so far, so good, but we have to keep it going because we still have some important things ahead, such as the winter championships.”
The men’s hockey team has had the most changes to its schedule, including having a pair of games postponed this week against Alabama-Huntsville that was replaced by a single game at Bemidji State on Friday.
The Mavericks were scheduled to have played 18 games so far but have played only 11. There should have been eight home games, but instead, the Mavericks have played only four times at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“You wake up every day, and you can be thankful or depressed,” Hastings said. “It’s a choice, and right now, I’m thankful. Our struggles aren’t near as big as some people’s struggles. I’ve seen the athletes with (hockey), and I’ve seen them without (hockey). They’re in a better place with (hockey).”
The women’s hockey team has lost two games because of COVID-19 issues but had several others adjusted. Other Minnesota State teams have had to adjust their schedules, delaying games, but it’s almost always been because of the opponent.
In the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, 12 of 16 men’s basketball teams have played all eight games so far. Only five women’s basketball teams have been able to play eight games, and two of those, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State, had games cancelled this weekend before rescheduling games against each other Friday and Saturday.
The Minnesota State men’s basketball team is losing a game this week because of a positive test within the Southwest Minnesota State, last week’s opponent, and contact tracing. Instead of playing at home Friday and Saturday, the Mavericks will host Sioux Falls for a single game Sunday. The Mavericks won’t be allowed to practice before Sunday’s game.
“We do what we have to do and hope for the best,” Minnesota State basketball player Kelby Kramer said. “This was a bit of bad luck, but we’re prepared and we’ll handle this to the best of our ability.”
Kramer said that the athletes have settled into a routine with testing, and is happy he doesn’t have to take the nasal swab each time.
“Ever since Christmas, we’ve had our routine,” he said. “Go to practice, return home, stay away from the other college lifestyle things, limit situations where we can be exposed to the virus. We’re used to the lifestyle.”
This week has been a perfect example of the need for flexibility. The men’s hockey team, women’s swimming and diving team, women’s basketball team and men’s basketball team have all had opponents cancel games because of COVID-19, but each of those teams found a way to get at least one competition this weekend.
“We’re trying to do our part,” Buisman said. “So far, we’re doing a good job of making that happen. We’re working hard so that our athletes have the opportunity to compete, and when that doesn’t happen (because of another program), we try to find other opportunities for our athletes.”
