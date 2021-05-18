MANKATO — Minnesota State senior outfielder Joey Werner was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's baseball player of the year and newcomer of the year, as well as first-team all-conference, it was announced Tuesday.
Sophomore Collin Denk was named the pitcher of the year and first-team all-conference, and Matt Magers received the league's coach of he year award.
Minnesota State's other first-team all-conference selections were senior pitcher Jon Ludwig, senior pitcher Hunter Even and senior infielder Teddy Petersen. Junior Brendan Knoll was the Mavericks’ lone member named to the second team.
Werner, a transfer from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, led the Northern Sun with a .434 batting average and 48 RBIs and was second in on-base percentage (.509) and third in slugging percentage (.743). He started in 39 of 41 games with a 1.000 fielding percentage with 50 putouts and three assists from right field.
Werner is the second player in program history to be named Northern Sun player of the year, joining Jordan Hart (2019).
Denk owns the sixth-lowest earned-run average in Division II at 1.37. He was 9-0, with 68 strikeouts and only four walks in 59 innings.
Denk is the fifth Minnesota State pitcher to receive the honor: Blake Schwartz (2010, 2011), Harvey Martin (2013) and Jason Hoppe (2014).
Magers is in his 13th season as the head coach at Minnesota State, receiving his fourth coach of the year award. Magers owns a 500-158 (.760) record in his career, and 500 victories ranks second in program history behind Dean Bowyer (990).
Top-seeded Minnesota State (34-7) faces Minnesota Crookston at noon Wednesday at the four-team, double-elimination Northern Sun tournament at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
