For years, Minnesota State women’s hockey player Anna Wilgren has eyed this moment: the lead-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing.
She’s been to several USA Hockey development camps with the nation’s other top players over the last several years, and as she’s gotten older and continued to grow her game, she keeps climbing the pecking order.
“It was a lot more nerve-wracking in the first couple (camps) just because I didn’t really know anyone, didn’t know what to expect,” Wilgren said. “Now that I’ve been to a few more, I definitely have more confidence. I feel like I can play at the level I know I can.”
Now, with the Games only eight months away, she’s right where she wants to be.
Wilgren, who just finished her junior season at MSU, is one of 40 players competing at the U.S. Women’s National Team’s selection camp this week in Blaine. The camp will be used to select the 28 players who will be part of a residency program that is projected to start in October in preparation for the Olympics.
If Wilgren is picked to the team, she would spend the hockey season with the national team rather than at MSU in hopes of making Team USA’s final roster for Beijing.
“That’s kind of the end goal for a young girl playing hockey,” Wilgren said of making the Olympic team. “That I’m here — that’s an honor to be playing with all these girls and if I were to be chosen, it would mean the world to me.”
Of the 40 players at the camp, Wilgren is one of 12 defensemen. It’s still not clear how many players from each position will be picked to the final 28, but MSU coach John Harrington, an evaluator at the camp, indicated the coaching staff could be eyeing 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.
However, in her fourth Team USA camp, Wilgren is trying not to focus too much on where she falls. She just wants to play her best in front of a group of evaluators and coaches that know her pretty well.
“It’s just hockey. I’ve been playing it my whole life, we all have,” Wilgren said. “Just going out there, playing free and trying to have fun with it. Just kind of embracing the moment. We’re all here playing with the best people in the country. You don’t get any better hockey than this.”
Added Harrington: “I just tell her to play to her strengths and that’s being good defensively, making good breakout passes. I don’t believe the coaches are necessarily looking for a lot of offense out of her, although she can do that. They want good solid defensive play.”
While this is an individual accomplishment, Wilgren and Harrington are each excited about what Wilgren’s success could mean for MSU. It’s hard to quantify the impact on things like recruiting, but it’s safe to say it matters.
“Other players, when they’re looking around, they see that,” Harrington said. “Those are the players you want — that not only want to play Division I hockey, but they also want to play after they play Division I hockey. They see that at Minnesota State, that’s happening.”
