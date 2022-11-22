Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler has witnessed a lot of memorable performances over the years from individual players.
Tuesday night at Bresnan Arena, Margenthaler saw another, as junior guard and Waseca native Malik Willingham poured through a career-high 41 points in a 96-78 victory over Concordia-St. Paul in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference contest.
“I thought we came out sluggish after getting back from California at 3 o’clock Monday morning,” Margenthaler said. “I felt our kids really came out in the second half and knew their personnel and were able to get the stops we needed.
“You also got to see a special night from a special young man in Malik Willingham. It has been a while since I’ve watched a performance like that. This is one that will go down in the history of Minnesota State basketball. I couldn’t be any happier for him. A lot of players think the grass is greener somewhere else so this is a tribute to him for staying here and working hard to get better every year.”
Willingham, who ended up 13 of 23 from the field, including 8 of 11 from 3-point range, began his onslaught with a driving hoop before back-to-back triples from senior guard Trevor Moore and Willingham put the Mavericks ahead 8-5. CSP (1-4 overall, 0-1 in NSIC) then fired in four 3-pointers — a trio from sophomore guard Jacob Everson — to grab a 16-8 advantage with 15:01 left in the first half.
Trailing 25-18, Willingham’s long head-on 3-pointer as the shot clock expired sparked a 12-0 run that produced a 30-25 lead on 6-5 sophomore Kyreese Willingham’s top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 6:51 to go. Malik then hit consecutive bombs from the head of the circle before 7-foot senior Kelby Kramer’s tip-in helped the Mavericks take a 40-37 halftime lead.
“It was just crazy,” Malik Willingham said. “My teammates were finding me all night and we were just finding good shots all game. We’re taking things one game at a time and we still have to get better defensively. We want to keep playing team basketball and make this team one to remember.
“I’ve been trying to be that guy and expand my shooting range. I am thankful for my coaches and teammates. I just try to go out there and win games for the team. Everybody is going to do their own thing. I’ve also been working on my driving skills too. Our defense wasn’t so strong in the first half so we held each other accountable and went out there the first five minutes of the second half with defensive pride.”
Minnesota State expanded its margin to 53-44 six minutes into the second half behind some stingy defense and a six-point flurry — four free throws and an inside basket from sophomore forward Tyrell Stutley. Malik Willingham’s down-the-boulevard drive and two more from beyond the arch kept things rolling for the Mavericks before Stuttley’s dunk and three-point play made it 75-59 with 8:20 remaining.
“I just let the game come to me and slowed things down a little in the second half,” Stuttley, who finished with 11 points and four rebounds, said. “I was going a little too fast in the first half so I just started taking my time. My coaches told me to be more aggressive so I started driving to the basket more.
“Our focus at halftime was to come out and play stronger defense. We were able to get some turnovers and that led to some scores. Offensively, we were turning the ball over too much in the first half so we slowed down and played much better. I just try to be an energy-type guy when I come off the bench. ... I swear whenever Malik shoots that it’s going in. I am not surprised he scored that many because any shot for him is a good shot.”
Sophomore guard Harrison Braudis scored 11 points for the winners, who also received nine points from Kyreese Willingham along with eight points and a team-best eight rebounds from Kramer. The Golden Bears were led by senior guard Antwan Kimmons with 34 points, who drained 11 of 14 shots and 9 of 11 free throws.
Minnesota State (6-0, 1-0 in NSIC) plays a 1 p.m. nonconference game Saturday at Bethany Lutheran.
