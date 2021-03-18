MANKATO — J.D. Ekowa might be back in the fall, but two quarterbacks without college experience will be running the Minnesota State offense during practices, scrimmages and a game this spring.
Redshirt freshman Jesse Forknell and true freshman Mitch Randall will be splitting the reps 50-50 to see which one might be the starter or top backup in the fall.
“Development is the No. 1 thing we look for all these young men,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “If you want to play college football, you have to get better every day, and the best way to do that is to work against another opponent. I think both of these guys are on the right track. We’ll put both of them to the test, and the cream always rises to the top.”
Minnesota State finished the 2019 season with a 14-1 record, advancing to the national championship game for the second time in program history. There were going to be 19 seniors returning last fall before the pandemic ended the season.
Some of those seniors will be competing this spring, some will return in the fall, and others have graduated and moved on.
Hoffner said that as of now, Ekowa plans to return. Ekowa has been accepted into medical school, and he said in a text message that he is working on the deferral process, hoping he can play football this fall before continuing his career track. He thinks he’ll have a decision by the end of May.
If Ekowa doesn’t return, Forknell and Randall might be the top options as the starting quarterback in the fall.
“The quarterback is like the captain of the ship,” Hoffner said. “You have to know what all your mates are doing, you have to put them in places to do their jobs, and keep an eye on the pirates trying to stop you. Taking charge and leading is inherent in the quarterback position, and we’ll have to see if they can rally the crew.”
Forknell, who is from Fargo, North Dakota, has a year of experience at Minnesota State, having run the scout team in practice as the Mavericks made a run at the national championship. He rode a fan bus down to Texas to watch that game, realizing the commitment it took to be a championship contender.
“Just watching the fight of that team, it makes you proud of your teammates, and you want to be part of that,” Forknell said. “There’s a lot of guys from my recruiting class (2019), and the 2020 class, that are itching to put on a Mavericks uniform and get out there. We lost a lot of great seniors, but it’s our turn to prove that we can play.”
At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Forknell is more of a pocket passer. He said he’s transformed his body and mind in the 18 months he’s been in the program, first learning from former offensive coordinator Joe Beschorner and new coordinator Collin Prosser.
“I learned a lot about the dedication it takes and the expectations,” Forknell said. “Everyone is held to a high standard here. It’s been a tremendous year-and-a-half.”
Randall is more of a mobile quarterback. He is 6-1 and 205 pounds, so he’s had to learn about arm angles, proper footwork and moving in the pocket to avoid the taller defensive linemen. He and Forknell are learning together and helping each other get better.
“I’m getting more comfortable,” Randall said. “I want to be reliable, make the right reads and show my teammates they can trust me.”
Randall is excited about returning to Morningside on Saturday. While playing high school football at Waukee, Iowa, he played some games on the Morningside field, where he scored his first varsity touchdown. He said he’ll have plenty of friends and family watching him on Saturday.
“I want to be a good leader,” Randall said. “And show mental toughness.”
The Mavericks will participate in five scrimmages this spring, and the “season” will culminate with a game May 1 against Northern State at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
The scrimmages will start Saturday against Morningside at Sioux City Iowa. The Mavericks will host Gustavus Adolphus on March 27, Grand View University on April 3 and Southwest Minnesota State on April 10. Minnesota State will scrimmage Minnesota Duluth on April 24 at Woodbury.
Hoffner said each scrimmage will have joint drills, but there will also be some live periods and game-like drives where there will be full contact.
The finale against Northern State will count as a game, with the result going on Hoffner’s career record and the stats will be part of each players’ resume.
Fan access to home scrimmages will be determined by protocols in place at that time and announced the week before each event.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.