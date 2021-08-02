Mud Puppies defeat MoonDogs
MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs collected just six hits in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Mud Puppies in a Northwoods League baseball game Monday at ISG Field.
The MoonDogs’ only run came in the sixth inning on Luke Beckstein’s RBI single. Beckstein and Justin Boyd each had two hits.
The MoonDogs (37-19, 13-10 in second half) are off Tuesday as the Northwoods League holds it Major League Dreams Showcase at La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mankato will host the Mud Puppies on Thursday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
The Free Press
