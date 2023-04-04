MANKATO — The tough news just kept coming for the Minnesota State men's hockey program, as four key players entered the transfer portal Tuesday.
Junior forward David Silye, sophomore defenseman Bennett Zmolek, along with freshmen forwards Christian Fitzgerald and Simon Tassy, each requested for their names to be put in the portal, MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman said.
The news was first reported by Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald.
Buisman said no other players have asked to have their names put in the portal at this time.
Silye, the reigning CCHA Forward of the Year, led MSU with 23 goals and 39 points. Fitzgerald played on the first line with Silye down the stretch of the season, and finished third on MSU in scoring (16-13—29).
Zmolek missed the entire season due to injury, and Tassy missed a large portion of the year while recovering from a torn ACL.
The departures come after former MSU head coach Mike Hastings took the same position at Wisconsin on Thursday, and associate head coach Todd Knott turned down an opportunity to become the team's next head coach Saturday.
Buisman said he met with the team Sunday to deliver the news that Knott was declining the position.
"We asked them at the time to trust the process and that it was going to take a little bit of time to work through," Buisman said. "That there was going to be a tremendous opportunity here to still experience the same type of success that this program has come to enjoy.
"There seemed to be enthusiasm for that sentiment, but obviously a lot of things have transpired over the last week."
Buisman acknowledged players generally don't return to their original schools after entering the portal, but it does happen occasionally.
"In some cases, despite the intent of the portal, when people get in there, there's already a predetermined destination," Buisman said. "I don't know that to be the case for any of those four.
"It's typically a one-way process, but this is a very unique circumstance. If we're able to close and announce a coach and it captures their attention, and they've not committed to anybody in the portal, anything is possible."
MSU seniors Cade Borchardt, Andy Carroll, Brendan Furry and Ryan Sandelin have already signed professional contracts. Juniors Akito Hirose, Jake Livingstone and Ondrej Pavel have also signed.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.