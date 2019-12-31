Minnesota Valley Lutheran senior Dunwa Omot was unaware of any record-setting potential when he entered Tuesday's championship game of the Kwik Trip holiday basketball tournament.
All he wanted to do was score some points and help his team win the title.
The 6-foot-3 guard scored, scored some more and kept on scoring.
By the time it was over, Omot had a game-high 33 points and MVL had a tournament title with a 76-57 victory over St. Croix Lutheran at Bethany Lutheran College. The championship game had been delayed a day due to snow on Monday.
Omot's 33 points gave him a three-game total of 91 for the tournament. That tied him with former MVL teammate Jake Kettner as the tournament's all-time scoring leader.
"I didn't know anything about it," said Dumot, who scored from both inside and out against the Crusaders. "I just tried to help the team anyway I could."
The turning point came with about 13 minutes to play in the first half. St. Croix Lutheran led 13-8 before the Chargers went on a 23-5 run.
Sparked by a defense that choked off the Crusaders' perimeter game, Minnesota Valley Lutheran quickly built a 17-13 lead. A three-point play and fastbreak layup by Omot accounted for five of the points, Kyries Harrison added three free throws, and Jace Marotz also hit a foul shot.
After the Crusaders missed a couple of free throws on the other end, MVL continued its rally, led mostly by Omot. The senior guard hit two layups and canned two 3-pointers from the right side. Mason Cox successfully drove the lane and Elijah Schoof converted a three-point play,
The result was a 34-18 lead for MVL with 4 1/2 minutes left in the opening half.
"(Right before the rally) they called a timeou,t and it turned out to be a timely timeout for us," MVL coach Craig Morgan said. "We talked about some things we had to do better defensively and the team went out and executed them."
MVL junior Kyreis Harrison, who finished with 14 points, agreed.
"We needed to step it up defensively," he said. "Their two big guns (Xavier Garcia and Zach Longueville) were really hurting us from the outside, and we knew we had to slow them down."
With St. Croix Lutheran's open looks gone from the perimeter, the Chargers also caught fire offensively. They led 41-29 at the half and stayed on top by at least 11 the rest of the way.
"At halftime we talked about how we had to answer if they made a run on us in the second half," Morgan said. "They had a couple of short rallies but our guys stayed focused."
The Kwik Trip holiday tournament title was the sixth for MVL in the 20-year history of the tournament. The Chargers lost to Fairmont in last year's finals, and Omot said they used that as motivation this year.
"That left a bad taste in our mouths," he said. "We wanted to make up for that."
Jacob Norris came off the bench to lead the Chargers in rebounds with eight. Harrison and Cox had seven apiece, and Omot and Marotz each had six. Cox also scored 10 points.
MVL improves to 10-0 and is off until Tuesday, Jan. 7, when it hosts local rival New Ulm Cathedral in a Tomahawk Conference game.
Mankato Loyola 63, Maple River 52: Simon Morgan scored 16 points to lead the Crusaders to the win in the tournament's fifth-place game.
Isiah Godfrey finished with 13 points for Loyola. Urban Casteel and Ben Ellingworth each had eight points.
For Maple River, Ethan McGregor led the way with 10 points.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 61, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 50: Lonnie Wilson scored 23 points to lead the Panthers to the win in the seventh-place game.
Blake Ihrke had 14 points, and Kordell Schlaak had 11 for NRHEG.
For the Knights, Landon Lantz had 20 points. Miles Flack scored nine points.
No third-place game was played, as St. Clair and Fairmont opted not to make up Monday's postponed game on Tuesday.
