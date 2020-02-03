With their perimeter game struggling, the members of the Minnesota Valley Lutheran boys basketball team had to find another way to score points.
Fortunately for the Chargers, Jace Marotz and Mason Cox were ready to bang inside against Mankato Loyola. The result was a 62-57 nonconference win on Monday at Fitzgerald Gym.
Loyola's perimeter defense was a big reason MVL had trouble scoring from the outside. The Crusaders did not allow many open looks to the basket throughout the contest.
In fact, the Chargers' chief outside shooter, 6-foot-3 standout guard Dunwa Omot, did not become a serious factor until three minutes remained in the first half. At that point he scored eight straight points, helping his team rally from an 11-4 deficit to start the game to a 27-22 lead at intermission.
Omot scored the opening basket of the second half and then was not heard from again until about six minutes left in the game.
"Our shooting was off tonight," Cox said. "But that's not my job, anyway. My job is to get rebounds and put them back up and help us control play underneath the basket.
"Jace and I tried to do that as best we could. It wasn't our best game offensively but we found a way to win."
It looked as if the Chargers were going to run away with it with 11 minutes to play when they opened up a 43-31 lead, but Loyola rallied for six straight points and kept it close the rest of the way.
"We knew they were a good outside shooting team so we tried not to let them hurt us too much from out there," Loyola senior guard Matthew Helget said. "Even though we lost that early lead we stuck to our game plan in the second half.
"We were able to hang with them and had some chances in the closing minutes, but it just wasn't enough. Their size was a little too much for us."
The Crusaders closed the gap to 50-47 with 2:37 to play on Isiah Godfrey's top-of-the-key jumper.
Loyola made it a two-point game — 51-49 — about 30 seconds later on a pair of free throws by Ben Ellingworth, but that was as close as they could get.
MVL salted the game away at the free-throw line in the final two minutes as Loyola was forced to foul.
The Chargers' Marotz finished as the game's top scorer with 19 points. Omot was right behind with 18 points and Cox finished with 11.
Helget led Loyola with 17 points. Teammate Simon Morgan had a solid, all-around game with 10 points, six assists and seven rebounds. Godfrey came off the bench to score 13 points.
The win improves MVL to 20-1. The Chargers take on rival New Ulm Cathedral Friday in New Ulm.
Loyola (8-11) has a road game against Alden-Conger the same night.
